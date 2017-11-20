Bob Jennings

Bob Gene Jennings, 86, of Frankford, died Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 at Moore-Pike Nursing Home in Bowling Green.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green with the Rev. Wesley Phillips officiating.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home.

Bob was born Nov.15, 1931 in Bowling Green, the son of Lawrence and Myrtle Myers Jennings. He married Hazel Sitton May 7, 1960. She preceded him in death Aug. 30, 2013.

Survivors include daughters, Tammie Stevens and husband, David of Bowling Green, Melodie Cooper and husband, Joe of Union; five grandchildren, Tyler Splain and wife, Katie, Bobby Splain and wife, Shelbie, Kendra Williams and husband, Brad, Beth Truelove and husband, Tim and Shawn Miller; nine great-grandchildren, Bryson Splain, Khilyn Splain, Parker Splain, Andrew Jennings, Alaina Jennings, Trevor Crider, Kayla Crider, Blake Crider, Willy Truelove, and Brady Splain; numerous brothers and sisters.

Bob will be greeted at heaven’s gates by his wife, a son, Clay Jennings, his parents and family dog, Maggie.

Bob was a member of the Church of the Nazarene and enjoyed attending with his wife. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He spent most of his career working at Fred’s Auto as a mechanic. He enjoyed working on cars. He was a member of the Masonic Temple of Louisiana for numerous years.

Serving as pallbearers will be Tyler Splain, Bobby Splain, Shawn Miller, David Stevens, Brad Williams and Johnny Ingram. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Parker Splain, Bryson Splain, Khilyn Splain, Brady Splain, Trevor Crider, Blake Crider, Kayla Crider, Andrew Jennings and Alaina Jennings.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com