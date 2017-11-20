Jeanne Marie Crader

Jeanne Marie Hustedde Crader, 57, of St. Peters, formerly of Bowling Green died Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017 at her residence.

Jeanne was born Feb. 11, 1960 in Louisiana, the daughter of Felix William and Mary Pearl Price Hustedde.

Survivors include son Samuel Crader of St. Peters; sister Gail Hustedde (Michael Braum) of Richmond, VA; nephew Michael Braum; ex-husband Mark Crader; friend Dave Joseph.

She was preceded in death by her parents; baby brother Felix William III and sister Carol Hustedde.

Jeanne grew up in Bowling Green and graduated from Bowling Green High School. She earned her L.P.N. Nursing Degree from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in O’Fallon, MO. She enjoyed taking trips in the family rv, camping and boating every weekend in the summers. She also enjoyed going to exotic places like Jamaica, Bahamas, Cancun, St. Martins and St. Thomas. She worked at St. Luke’s Hospital as an orthopedic nurse for 20 years.

