Tom Gregory

Thomas L. Gregory, a local prominent farmer, died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 at the Moore-Pike Nursing Home in Bowling Green.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green with the Rev. John Pinkston III officiating. Burial will be held in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home.

Mr. Gregory was born Aug. 16, 1927 in Hobart, Lincoln County, the son of Grayson and Mary Robinson Gregory.

Tom served in the armed forces during the Korean War from October 1951-September 1953. He was a lifetime member of V.F.W. Post 5553. He was also a member of the Oak Grove Methodist Church.

He was united in marriage in December 1950 to Helen Steinhage, who preceded him in death on March 4, 1982. To that union were born five sons. Thomas Michael Gregory and wife, Melanie Mitchell, Walter Grayson Gregory and wife, Mandi Liggett, Lilburn Eugene Gregory and wife, Kathy Adams, and Robert Dale Gregory and wife, Caroline Wallace, Gary Wayne Gregory and wife, Monica Bouyea. Tom and Helen had 20 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Tom was very proud of his farming operation, Gregory Farms, L.L.C., which he managed with four of his sons.

On June 11, 1983, Tom married Millie Dean Hudson, who survives and gained another son, Calvin Thomas Hudson and wife, Sandy Plackemeier and acquired three additional grandsons.

Other survivors include sister Barbara Wyble and husband, Charles; sister-in-law, Dorothy Bibb; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Lilburn who died Feb. 5, 2015 and one sister, Virginia Kay who died Sept. 1945.

Tom enjoyed the land, mushroom hunting, traveling and his home and family. He will best be remembered for his sense of humor.

We will always love you and miss you, Papa Tom.

Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Gregory, Walter Gregory, Bryce Gregory, Robert Gregory, Gary Gregory and Calvin Hudson.

Memorials may be made to Oak Grove Church.