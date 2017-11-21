City Prepares For Building Demolition

The Bowling Green Board of Aldermen voted to raze two dilapidated buildings at a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 5.

The city accepted a bid from Roberts Engineering for $170,000 to take down the three-story brick building at the corner of Main and Court Streets which is owned by Gary Rahmeyer.

The other two-story property sits behind the Rahmeyer property and was formerly the gas company, which is now owned by William Butler and Conita Butler.

The city will place liens on the properties in an attempt to recoup the funds to take down the buildings. Fences were put up last week which completely shut down traffic at the corner of Main and Court Street.