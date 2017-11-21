Community Of Faith Thanksgiving Dinner

The annual Community of Faith Thanksgiving Day Dinner will be held again this year.

The meal is open to anyone wanting to share in the food and fellowship on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, 2017. Many people from several area churches and organizations will be not only contributing food items, but they will be preparing and helping to serve the meal. This is the 22nd year for this event.

The meal will again be held at Centenary United Methodist Church at 7th and South Carolina Streets in Louisiana, from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. with deliveries beginning at 10:30 a.m. to people in Louisiana and Clarksville. Those wanting take-out meals may pick them up at the church after 12:00 noon, and those who wish to eat at church can do so from noon to 2 p.m.

Please call the church office at 573-754-4412 for reservations for a delivered meal or take-out orders. For deliveries, please give the address for delivery, phone number, number of meals needed, and names of those receiving the meals. A reservation is not necessary for those who plan to dine in. Calls will still be accepted on Thanksgiving Day.

Planning sessions have been held and numerous volunteers are lined up for preparations the day before and to serve as workers on Thanksgiving Day, but additional volunteers are always welcome and appreciated. Work on Wednesday will begin at 10:00 a.m., and at 6:00 a.m. on Thanksgiving. Please call the church office if you would like to help.

Come and enjoy the fun and fellowship of a traditional Thanksgiving Day meal with the area churches and organizations at this year’s Community of Faith Thanksgiving Day Dinner.

Community Thanksgiving Services Are Nov. 22

Area churches in the northern part of Lincoln County will host a community Thanksgiving service on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m., at the Mill Creek Baptist Church.

The church is located at 626 Mill Creek Church Road, near Silex.

This service is a time for all to come and give thanks for the blessings of the season.