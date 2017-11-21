Louisiana Bicentennial Committee Plans Tours Of Nine Local Houses

Advance Tickets Available For Event On Dec. 2

Louisiana is showcasing everything from the Gothic and the classic to the rustic and river views.

Nine houses are on the Louisiana Bicentennial Committee Holiday Home Tour, which will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Advance tickets are $20 each and $25 at the door the day of the event. Proceeds will be used by the Bicentennial Committee, which is hosting a celebration from June 30 to July 4, 2018.

People who get a passport stamped at all nine locations and return it to the Eagle’s Nest Winery at 221 Georgia will be entered into a prize drawing. Additionally, the Bicentennial Committee is offering Christmas ornaments for $8 each.

Cindy Blaylock is a member of the Bicentennial Committee and noted the idea of a home tour came about last year and was a big success.

“We have such lovely homes and so many talented homeowners this makes for a great way to get inspired for the holiday,” Blaylock remarked. “Unlike the Historic Home Tour done years ago, this tour includes newer and/or unique homes as well. All have their own style for the season’s celebration.”

She added the committee is grateful to the hosts who are sharing their homes this year.

Lori Lewis, another member of the Bicentennial Committee, pointed out that one of the homeowners last year had summed up his feelings on Louisiana homes.

“He said that he really didn’t purchase his historic home, rather he paid to be the caretaker of it, because it really belongs to history and to the people of Louisiana,” Lewis explained. “What a wonderful way to look at it and we are so happy so many people are willing to share their homes with the public,” she added.

Following are the homes to be featured on the tour with a brief description:

*Charles and Beverly Cogar, 403 N. Main, 1850 Gothic house overlooking the Mississippi River. Fabulous historic home with beautiful natural woodwork.

*Cindy and Gregg Blaylock, 10404 Pike 9137, Rustic log home design decorated for the holidays with country charm.

*Robyn and Kris Kuetemann, 703 Allen Drive, Classic country chic decor in a modern home.

*Helen and Bob Mustell, 21716 Pike 9109, River view to die for and style second-to-none.

*Carol Oldani, 121 N. Main, See how commercial turns residential in this unique studio/home design decorated for the holidays.

*Nancy and Mike Geery, 321 Martella Drive, County charm in a modern home.

*John and Karen Stoeckley, 15282 Highway NN, Country setting with a touch of French Provencal flare.

*Sheri and Don Patrick, 1906 Georgia, Classic home built i 1875 — one of the committee’s favorite home tour properties.

*Dieter Mueller, 202 N. Third, Recent renovations are spectacular in this 1870 brick home.

Information on the home tour, ornaments and other bicentennial activities is available by calling the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce at 573-754-5921 or visiting www.louisiana200.com or the Louisiana Bicentennial Facebook page.