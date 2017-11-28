Champ Clark Bridge Project Has Its Own Facebook Page

Social media is quickly becoming a popular way to communicate and share, and Massman Construction Company recognizes the benefits of sharing updates about the new Champ Clark Bridge.

Therefore, they recently launched the Champ Clark Bridge Replacement Facebook page, encouraging anyone on Facebook to like the page and stay informed. The link is: https://www.facebook.com/champclarkbridgereplacement/

Massman is the lead contractor of the project and works closely with the Missouri and Illinois Departments of Transportation to ensure communication is flowing. MoDOT also hosts the Champ Clark Bridge web site at www.champclarkbridge.com, which features a live web cam, a compilation of pictures from the project thus far, and a monthly newsletter.

The replacement bridge is funded through a cost-share between MoDOT and IDOT, along with a $10 million TIGER Grant from the federal government. The total cost of the replacement bridge is $63 million.