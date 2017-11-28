Help Wanted

MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN Trailerman Trailers Inc., has an immediate opening for a Maintenance Technician to add to our team. The Maintenance Technician will perform maintenance service and repairs in the areas of HVAC, equipment maintenance, welder maintenance, machine servicing, electrical, vehicle servicing, plumbing, construction, hydraulic pumps, compressors, etc. Applicant should have prior knowledge and documented experience in the procedures and safety measures of each maintenance area. Prior maintenance experience in a manufacturing environment, to include welders, iron workers, CNC machines, paint booth, and related equipment is a plus. Applicant should have leadership and team building experience. Qualified candidate must possess excellent problem solving, technical, and communication skills. Starting wage depends on qualifications. To apply, please submit your resume along with an employment application. Visit www.trailermantrailers.net or stop by Trailerman Trailers, Inc., 19790 Highway 54, Louisiana, MO 63353 to complete an application. No phone calls please. Pre-employment Drug Testing required • Competitive Wage and Benefit Package (Health Insurance, Retirement Account, Vacation, Paid Holidays and More) • Pay Bonus Incentives Available • EOE

HELP WANTED 11-7 LPN PT (May consider RN). Looking for an honest & dependable person for long term care with current MO license. 3-11 CNAs FT/PT. Looking for honest & dependable people to care for the elderly. Apply in person at: Moore-Pike Nursing Home 300 So. St. Charles – Bowling Green. Competitive Wages. EOE

POET BIOREFINING is seeking a Night Shift Maintenance Technician. Responsibilities include the safe & efficient repair, maintenance and cleaning of all equipment associated with plant processes. Addition duties include preventative & proactive maintenance tasks, utilizing & incorporating computerized maintenance programs and boiler operation & associated water chemistry duties. Qualified candidates must have at least a high school diploma or equivalent. Experience with metal fabrication, pipe fitting, welding, cutting; repair of centrifugal & positive displacement pumps, gear boxes, airlocks, fans/blowers, agitator assemblies, valves & actuators along with a good working knowledge involving 3-phase industrial electrification is required. Poet offers highly competitive compensation, comprehensive benefits and tremendous opportunity for growth. Apply online at poet.com/careers. Poet is an equal opportunity employer.

HELP WANTED Family owned swine operation seeking a self-motivated, qualified individual to care for nine 1,000 head finishing buildings and a 3,200 head pig nursery. Individual must be at least 18 years of age, have a valid driver’s license, and be drug free. Pre-employment drug screen required. Previous swine production experience helpful. Salary will reflect experience level. Benefits include paid vacation, matching IRA and health insurance. Please contact us at jlefarms@gmail.com to set up an interview or call 573 470-4083.

HELP WANTED Full-time detail position at Poage Ford. Pay depends on experience. 1110 S. Bus. 61 – Bowling Green. 324-5130