Jerry Dean Wilhoit, 68, of Hannibal died Thursday, Nov.23, 2017 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis.

Jerry was born April 6, 1949, in Clarksville to Robert Louis “Hoss” and Elsie Marie Rohlfing Wilhoit. He was married to Carol Diane Cleeton on Aug. 15, 1971 in Kirksville. She survives.

Other survivors include four children, David Wilhoit and wife, Brandy of Hannibal, Heather Lyng and husband, Jeff of Hannibal, Hilary Wilhoit Edwards and husband, Michael of Ozark, and Erin Wilhoit of Ozark; two brothers, Harold Wilhoit of Columbia, and Ron Wilhoit and wife, Becky of Troy; a sister, Judy Lageman and husband, Richard of Wright City; one sister-in-law, Sally Wilhoit of Troy; a brother-in -law, Don Cleeton and wife, Vicky; four grandchildren, Mackenzie Aleman and husband, Sabdiel, Austin Wilhoit, Dalton Edwards, and Natalie Edwards and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Robert Wilhoit, and an infant brother, Larry Wilhoit and one sister-in-law, Mary Wilhoit.

Jerry was an industrial arts teacher for over 29 years. He taught school in Elsberry, Clopton, and later in Hannibal.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing and going to antique stores. Jerry was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. Jerry’s passion was baseball. He coached and umpired baseball and softball games from high school to little league for many years.

Watching old western movies, John Wayne, Star Trek and Sci-Fi, were some of Jerry’s favorite pastimes.

He loved being with his family and his kids and grandkids were very special to him. Jerry was know to make the greatest pancakes.

Jerry was a member of Prince Avenue Baptist Church and attended Immanuel Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Liver Foundation.

