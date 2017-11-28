Kathy L. Brewster

Kathy L. Brewster, 66, of Bowling Green died Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 at her home in Bowling Green.

Funeral services were at 1 p.m., Saturday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green with Rev. Don Amelung officiating. Burial was in Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Bowling Green.

Visitation was from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home.

Kathy was born July 27, 1951 in Louisiana, the daughter of John H. Jr. and Evelyn B. Waddell Pederson. On Feb. 25, 1972 in Louisiana she married Alvin Brewster. He preceded her in death on March 5, 2016.

Survivors include three sons Rodney Brewster and wife, Michelle of Mexico, Terry Brewster of Bowling Green and Danny Brewster and wife, Deena of Quincy; 11 grandchildren, Kyle Brewster, Kory Brewster, Ryan Gish, Audrey Brewster, Kendal Brewster, Jade Shinn, Austin Brewster, Harley Brewster, Mason Brewster, Zachary Jackson and Ashley Sherwood; two brothers, Roger Pederson and wife, Patty of St. Louis, and Larry Pederson of Whiteside; a sister, Sonia Pederson; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, SSG John Brewster; a grandson, Brogan Brewster; an infant brother, Leonard Wayne Pederson.

Kathy lived in Bowling Green most of her life and was a member of the First Baptist Church.

She worked at Walmart, Super 8 Motel, enjoyed babysitting and was a homemaker for many years raising four boys.

Kathy liked her oldies television shows, her parrot, Molly and her dogs, Pokie and Poo.

Serving as pallbearers were Kyle Brewster, Kory Brewster, Ryan Gish, Matthew Reynolds, Zachary Jackson, Matt Reid and Austin Brewster. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Mason Brewster, Bryan Pederson, Derek Pederson, Ryan Pederson, and Kevin Reid.

Memorials may be made to the Pike County Hospice.

On-line condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com