Robert Lewis Waggoner

Robert Lewis Waggoner, 53, of Louisiana died at his home Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017.

His desire was to be cremated and no services will be held.

He was born Dec. 13, 1963 in Louisiana, the son of Robert and Paula Bruce Waggoner.

He is survived by his mother, Paula Bruce Kirtlink of Louisiana; step-father, J.D. Kirtlink of Bowling Green; one daughter, Kimberly Dawn Waggoner of San Francisco, Calif.; three sisters, Sherry June Waggoner of Granite City, Ill., Tammy Kirtlink Wieda of O’Fallon; and Wanda Kirtlink Pursifull and husband, Scott of Louisiana; one brother; Jimmie Kirtlkink, Jr. and wife, Mary of Louisiana; and nieces and nephews.

He graduated from Louisiana High School in 1982. After graduation he joined the United States Navy. He was a cook in the Navy for two years where he found a passion for food service.

On returning home he was employed at Hardee’s and Pizza Hut in Louisiana. He was later employed at I Hop in Kansas City then in Des Moines, Iowa before returning home in 2007. He was then employed as a cook for Mom and Pops Restaurant in Louisiana.

He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion. He was a member of the Baptist religion being baptized at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Louisiana.

In his spare time he enjoyed listening to music, playing video games, sports and hanging out with his friends.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the American Heart Association, c/o Collier Funeral Homes, Inc., 117 Barnard Dr., Louisiana, MO 63353.