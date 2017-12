Thanksgiving Mix & Mash

Linda Narramore spreads mashed potatoes in a pan Nov. 23 during the 23rd Community of Faith Thanksgiving Dinner at Centenary United Methodist Church in Louisiana.

Dozens of volunteers from local congregations served, delivered or made take-outs for more than 460 people.

The kitchen went through 17 turkeys, nine gallons of milk, 24 gallons of green beans and potatoes, nine gallons of gravy, 420 rolls and 80 pies.