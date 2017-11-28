Valeria ‘Val’ D. Tipton

Valeria “Val” D. Tipton, 55, of Hannibal died Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.

Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. There will be no services at this time.

Val was born June 19, 1962, in Hannibal to Faye Heaton and Claudean Hogue Hearn. She was married to Donald “Don” E. Tipton on April 16, 1983 in Curryville. He survives.

Other survivors include a daughter, Eydie Tipton of Hannibal; her mother, Claudean Hearn of Silex; two brothers, Bill Heaton and wife, Roxanne of Champaign, Ill., and Eddie Heaton of Silex; and a sister, Peggy Pettey and husband, Kevin of Curryville. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father and step father, Floyd Hearn.

Val was a homemaker. Music was Val’s passion she loved the music of the Allman Brothers and saw them in concert many times over the years.

A great cook and an avid reader, Val most enjoyed time with her family. She also enjoyed fishing on the Mississippi River.

Online condolences may be made at www.jamesodonnellfuneralhome.com