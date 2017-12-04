Agnes Louise Miller

Agnes Louise Miller, 87, formerly of Frankford, died Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 at Tri-County Care Center in Vandalia.

Visitation was held from 4-7 p.m., Friday, at Grand View Funeral Home in Hannibal.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m., Saturday at Grand View Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Gamm officiating. Burial followed at Providence Baptist Cemetery.

Louise was born July 20, 1930, in Lakenan, the daughter of Theodore Thomas and Goldie Wood Janes. She married William J. Miller on Oct. 26, 1947. He preceded her in death.

She is survived by four sons, Jeff Miller and wife, Fay, Doren Miller and wife, Lynn, James Miller and wife, Janice, Ronnie Meyer and wife, Joyce, and Lonnie Meyer; one daughter, Joy Miller; one brother, James Janes; 10 grandchildren, Benjamin Miller and wife, Jessica, Lara Mitalovich and husband, Cody, Christiana Mustion and husband, Jimmy, Mary Watson and husband, Scotty, Gretel Engel and husband, Dakota, Loran Miller and wife, Amanda, Brandon Miller and wife, Kayla, Austin Miller, Ethan Miller and April Hess and husband, J.R.; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Her parents, a brother, Theodore Janes, and a sister, Roeta Janes, preceded her in death.

Louise being married to a minister, served in many ministries in the Bethel and Salt River Baptist Associations and many Baptist churches. She was an avid reader, liked puzzles, cross-stitching and needle point. She loved her grandchildren.

Memorials may be given to the Providence Baptist Cemetery Fund.