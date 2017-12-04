Help Wanted

HARBISONWALKER INTERNATIONAL is currently seeking a Quality Manager for the Vandalia Missouri facility. This position is responsible for insuring all quality programs are in place and adhered to including product testing, customer inspections , supplier audits and documentation and maintenance of the lab. Applicant must have a BS in Engineering Preferably Chemical, Ceramic or Industrial Technology or Operations Management or substantial equivalent experience. Knowledge of refractory products are a plus. Experience or knowledge of ISO 9001-2015 Quality Standards is essential. Discover what makes a career at HWI so intensely appealing by visiting our website http://thinkhwi.com/. Go to https://careers.thinkHWI.com to apply. Resumes may be mailed to HarbisonWalker International 1000 Booker St. Vandalia, MO 63382

HELP WANTED 11-7 LPN PT (May consider RN) Looking for an honest & dependable person for long term care with current MO license. 3-11 CNAs FT/PT Looking for honest & dependable people to care for the elderly. Apply in person at: Moore-Pike Nursing Home 300 So. St. Charles – Bowling Green. Competitive Wages EOE

RN CASE MANAGER The Pike County Health Department Home Health and Hospice is seeking a Registered Nurse to assist with home visits for both home health and hospice. Applicant must have at least 1 year experience in home care or an acute setting. Applicant must also be familiar with patient assessments, quality of care, teaching of patients/caregivers, and performance of skilled procedures. Applicant must have a current nursing license in the state of Missouri. Application can be found by visiting www.pikecountyhealth.org or at 1 Healthcare Place, Bowling Green, MO 63334

HELP WANTED The City of Clarksville is accepting applications for a full-time individual for Water / Waste Water System maintenance and operation. Candidate needs to have basic computer skills, knowledge of electrical pumps and motors, good communication skills, be certified with Missouri Class “DS II”, Drinking Water Treatment “C” and Waste water Class “D” Operator licenses (or willing to obtain) and possess a valid driver’s license. Applicant needs to be willing to perform a variety of duties in all departments of the City. Salary negotiable. (Applicant MUST reside within 30 minutes of Clarksville) Deadline for applications is Tuesday, December 20th, 2017 by 4:00 p.m. Applications are available at City Hall, 111 Howard, Clarksville, MO 63336 or by calling 573-242-3336. The City of Clarksville is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The City reserves the right to refuse any and all applications.

BOWLING GREEN ELEMENTARY SECRETARY School secretary – ten month position with benefits. Application deadline is until position is filled. Must possess: A positive attitude and a desire to work with the elementary school age child, Ability to multi-task and prioritize, Familiarity with computer applications, Good communication skills, Ability to manage difficult situations, Ability to be flexible in workplace needs, Ability to manage office operations. Applications available at the Superintendent’s Office, 700 W. Adams, Bowling Green, MO 63334, or by phone, 573-324-5441. (EOE)

OSWALD CROW AGENCY, an Independent Insurance Agency in Bowling Green, MO is looking for a competitive Insurance Sales Producer to help us expand our business by actively seeking and acquiring new clients. Our goal is to formulate strong relationships to ensure growth and preserve the strength of our agency’s status. Please send resumes to: a.oswald@oswaldcrow.com