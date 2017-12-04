Jimmie Lesley Shade

Jimmie Lesley Shade, 71, of Louisiana died Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017 at Moore-Pike Nursing Home in Bowling Green.

Funeral services were at 1 p.m., Saturday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. The Rev. Bill Maupin officiated. Burial was in Riverview Cemetery.

Visitation was from 4-8 p.m,. Friday at the funeral home.

He was born Nov. 4, 1946 in Louisiana to Ira and Ruth Hoaglin Shade. He married Sandra Sue Wallace on April 24, 1970 at the Riverside Chapel in Louisiana.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Sue Shade of Louisiana; three sons, James Shade and wife, Amy of Louisiana, John Shade and wife, Angel of Bowling Green, and Joshua Shade and wife, Monica of Wentzville; one daughter, Rebecca Shade and fiancé, Shane Allred of Richmond Hills, Ga.; one sister, Dixie Parnell of Louisiana; aunts, uncles, and cousins; 13 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one niece, and a nephew.

He had owned and operated Sandy’s Furniture in Louisiana for a number of years. He also drove a school bus for the Louisiana School District for 23 years retiring in 2015 after developing health issues.

Jimmie was a member of the First Baptist Church in Louisiana. In his spare time, he loved to fish and play cards with his friends.

Pallbearers were Johnathon Shade, Damon Shade, Jeremiah Shade, Jackson Shade, Jacob Shade, and Michael Shade. Honorary pallbearers will be Rebecca Shade and Nic Allred.