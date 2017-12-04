Linda Littrell Stuart

Linda Sue Littrell Stuart, 69, of Vandalia died Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 at her home.

Memorial services will be at 7 p.m., Friday at Arnold Funeral Home.

Visitation is Friday from 5 p.m., until time of service at the funeral home.

Linda was born Nov. 8, 1948 in Thompson, the daughter of Lloyd Edward and Jessie Marie Smith Littrell.

Survivors include one son, Tracey Littrell of Columbia; two daughters, Gina Schambach and husband, Dean of Vandalia and Lori Stuart of Monroe City; five grandchildren, Danyelle Pool of Laddonia, Courtney Reynolds of Bowling Green, Allie Schambach of Vandalia, Emma Schambach of Vandalia, and Paige Stuart of Vandalia; three sisters, Rose Marie Williams of Ballwin, Marilyn Tedrow of Raymore, and Alma (Larry) Swon of Mexico.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Jessie Littrell; one brother, Dennis Littrell; one sister, Donnis Littrell; and a brother-in-law, Michael Tedrow.

Linda had worked for Roberts in Mexico. She was a crafty lady and loved sewing, stamping, scrapbooking and making doll clothes. She also enjoyed singing.