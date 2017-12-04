Nelva Owens

Nelva C. Neal Owens died peacefully Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 with her children by her side.

She had recently been battling multiple health issues.

Funeral Mass will be held at St. Clement Church Wednesday at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Jason T. Doke, STL officiating. Burial will be at St. Clement Cemetery.

Visitation will be at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green Tuesday, Dec. 5 from 4-8 p.m.

Nelva was born in Vandalia to the late Cloyd and Violet Horton Neal. She married August “Gus” Owens, on Sept. 3, 1960. He preceded her in death.

Nelva worked for 30+ years at N.E.C.A.C. She was a minister of her faith to many. She volunteered for many years in prison ministry and impacted many lives for the better. In 1997, Nelva graduated with a bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Hannibal-LaGrange College.

Nelva enjoyed painting, photography, traveling and spending time with her sisters. She was an avid quilter and loved sharing her gifts with others. time with her sisters. She was an avid quilter and loved sharing her gifts with others.

She is survived by her loving children, Tony Owens and wife, Brenda of Vandalia and Brad Owens and wife, Anne of O’Fallon; her much loved grandchildren, Caleb Owens and wife, Elizabeth of Nashville, Tenn., Beth Busick and husband, Andy of Macon, and Lucas Owens of O’Fallon; her most adored great-grandchildren, River Owens of Nashville, Tenn., and baby boy Busick of Macon. Nelva is also survived by her siblings, Barbara Snodgrass and Allen of Quincy, Ill., Karolyn Green and husband, Bob of Vandalia, Billy Neal and wife, Linda of New Bern, N.C., Nena Neal of Vandalia, and Mike Neal of Mexico.

Nelva was preceded in death by her sisters, Marilyn Rhodes and Sharon Neal and brother Nelson Neal.

Nelva was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years August “Gus” Owens.

Pallbearers are Caleb Owens, Andy Busick, Elijah Owens, Henry Martin, Allen Chandler, Travis Bryant and Lucas Owens.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Nelva’s name to the St. Clement Cemetery Association.