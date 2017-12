Randall E. Woodall

Randall E. Woodall, 58, of Louisiana died Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. The Rev. Stan Henderson will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be given to the Cowboy Church Building Fund, c/o Collier Funeral Homes, Inc., 117 Barnard Drive, Louisiana, MO 63353.