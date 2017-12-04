Roberta ‘Tootie’ Colbert Sullivan

Roberta “Tootie” Colbert Sullivan, 63, of Silex, died Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.

The family was served by Baue Funeral Home, O’Fallon.

A Celebration of Life was held Mondayfrom 3-7 p.m., at Knights of Columbus Hall in Millwood.

Beloved wife of John “Jack” Sullivan; cherished daughter of Louise Colbert Carroll and the late Robert Clarence Colbert; devoted mother of Stephanie Wilson and husband, Andy, Maggie Henke and husband, Dusty, and Dennis Sullivan and wife, Jessica; loving grandmother of Sidney, Kira, Shane, Kyle, Connor, Kyler, and Dawson; and dear sister of Cathy Colbert, Shirley Schuckenbreck, and Roger Colbert.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Clarence Colbert, her grandparents, Cleo and Carrie Hopke and Clarence and Lorene Colbert, and her parents-in-law, Dennis and Vivian Sullivan.

Growing up, Tootie was involved in the Louisville 4-H Club and the Bowling Green FHA and NHS. She was recognized as the Betty Crocker Homemakers of Tomorrow (‘72) and the Pike County Rodeo Queen (‘70).

While her first priority was always on providing a warm and loving home, she also worked as an accountant at Venture Dept Store, office manager at Edward Jones, financial aid administrator at St Charles Community College, and she recently retired as the registrar at Troy High School.

Tootie’s family was her first and last priority each day. Her sense of family extended to neighbors, co-workers, and those that just needed an ear and a hug.

Jack and Tootie’s travels started right after their wedding 45 years ago with a year in Taiwan. Their journey continued with international trips to Ireland, Panama Canal, Alaska, as well as family vacations to Washington DC, Texas, and Florida.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association or a charity of the donor’s choice.