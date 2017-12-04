Wanda Ann Lamme

Wanda Ann Lamme, 83, of Paynesville died Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017 at Lynn’s Heritage House in Louisiana where she had resided for five years.

Per Wanda’s wishes cremation has taken place.

Memorial services will be held Sunday, Dec. 12 at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana with the Rev. William Maupin officiating.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., at the funeral home.

She was born April 11, 1934 near Curryville, the daughter of Willis and Hermena Mettler Lamme.

Survivors include a sister, Peggy Wills of Clarksville; a brother, Harold Lamme and wife, Donna of Paynesville; two nieces, Kelley Benowitz and husband, Steve of Atlanta, and Tambra Lummis and husband, Brett of Bloomington, Ill.; two nephews, Keith Wills of Clarksville, and Scott Campbell and wife, Kelly of Pleasant Hill, Ill.; and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by h er parents; and a brother-in-law, Ed Wills.

In 1936 she moved with her paernts to Indian Hill Farm near Clarksville, where she spent her childhood and much of her adult life.

Wanda attended grade school at Ramsey School, near her son, and graduated from Louisiana High School in 1952. Following her graduation from high school, she worked one year at Mercantile Bank in Louisiana; then became secretary to the superintendent of Clopton R-III Schools, Joe Henry, until her retirement from Clopton in 1981.

She then began a career in jet sales, first at Sabreliner in St. Louis. In 1987 she relocated to Sarasota, Fla., and later to Greenville, S.C., working for Denison Jet Sales in both Sarasota and Greenville. Upon her retirement she returned to her home in Paynesville.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Clopton Alumni Association.