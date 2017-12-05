Clearing Paths

Work continues to be steady on the new Champ Clark Bridge project.

In November crews cut a wide swath next to the Illinois approach. Trees and other vegetation was cleared and a gravel roadway has been installed.

Semi truckloads of the chipped wood have been hauled away as space is made for the new approach. Construction continues on the water as well to set casings in preparation for the building of piers for the new $63 million bridge.

Keep up with progress at champclarkbridge.com.