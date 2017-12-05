Hawks Claim Third Place With Victory Over Hermann

The (6) Clopton Hawks wrapped up the Montgomery County Tournament last week with a 52-43 victory over (5) Hermann to collect third place.

Hermann took the lead after the first quarter, 10-5. Clopton went on to outscore Hermann 13-7 in the second stanza to take a one-point advantage into halftime, 18-17.

Clopton kept the pressure on in the second half, besting Hermann 16-11 in the third quarter and 18-15 in the final quarter.

Clopton was 15-24 from the free throw line and Hermann was 14-28 for the night.

Landon Hall led the way with 17 (7-8 from the free throw line). Zakk Eivins knocked down 14, Dalton Strus had 11, Maleek McPike had 4 and Shawn Yates and Parker Edmiston each had 3.

Opening Round

Clopton upset (3) Bowling Green in the opening round, 48-43.

The Bobcats claimed the lead after the first quarter, 9-7. Clopton bounced back for a 9-6 second quarter for a one point lead at halftime, 16-15.

The Hawks edged Bowling Green in the third quarter 10-9 as Clopton had a two-point lead going into the final frame, 26-24. The Hawks bested Bowling Green 22-19 for the win.

Clopton was 16-22 from the charity stripe while Bowling Green was 5-12.

Clopton scoring: Hall, 26 (8-11 from the line); Eivins, 12; Yates, 7; Peyton Sambo, 3.

Bowling Green scoring: Corey Bell, 19; Kameron Worley, 13; Noah Pafford, 7; Dylan Henderson, 2; George Niemeyer, 2.

Championship Semifinal

Clopton was blasted by (2) Fulton in the championship semifinal, 67-21.

Fulton ended the first quarter with a 17-9 advantage and poured it on even more with a 23-3 second quarter for a 40-12 lead at halftime.

Clopton was outscored 19-7 in the third and 8-2 in the fourth for the loss.

Scoring: Hall, 6; Yates, 3; McPike, 3; Eivins, 3; Edmiston, 2; Strus, 2; Damien Walker, 2.

Clopton will be back in action tonight (Tuesday, Dec. 5) as they host Canton. The Hawks will host Elsberry on Thursday in a game that will be featured on TribCast.

Bobcats Win Consolation Over New Haven At Tourney

The (3) Bowling Green Bobcats collected the consolation trophy at the Montgomery County Tournament with a 47-40 win over (4) New Haven.

The Bobcats held a two-point lead over New Haven after the first, 14-12. The Shamrocks outscored Bowling Green 9-6 in the second to take a 21-20 lead into the break.

A huge third quarter boost for Bowling Green put them ahead by 13 points after outscoring New Haven 18-4 for a 38-25 score going into the last stanza. Corey Bell knocked down 10 points in the third.

The Shamrocks bested the Bobcats in the fourth, 15-9 but Bowling Green held on for the win.

Bell led the way with 18 points (4-4 from the free throw line). Kaleo Dade added 13 points, Noah Pafford knocked down 11 and Kameron Worley had 5.

Opening Round

Consolation Semifinal

Bowling Green easily handled (7) Wellsville in the consolation semifinal 67-36 last week.

The Bobcats came out to a 19-9 lead after the first quarter and belted out a 12-6 second for a halftime lead of 31-15.

Bowling Green outscored Wellsville in the third 14-10 and 22-11 in the final frame.

The Bobcats were 10-16 from the charity stripe as Wellsville was 6-20.

Scoring: Bell, 16; Dade, 15; Josh Sparks, 11; Niemeyer, 10; Henderson, 6; Worley, 3; Bryson Heidecker, 2; Austin Callahan, 2; Pafford, 2.

Bowling Green will be back in action tonight (Tuesday, Dec. 5) as they host Wright City. The game will be featured on TribCast.