Poem Previews Dec. 10 Louisiana Church Walk

A new poem offers a quick glimpse to what participants will likely be treated on the 24th annual Louisiana Area Historical Museum Mid-Town Church Walk.

The free event is Sunday, Dec. 10. It starts at 3 p.m. at Bethel AME at Sixth and Tennessee and proceeds to First Christian, First Baptist, Centenary United Methodist, Calvary Episcopal and First Presbyterian.

Guests are encouraged to walk between sanctuaries. Museum board member Dorothy Webb will lead the processional. Each church offers a 15-minute program.

At the conclusion, a soup supper featuring ham and bean, chili and vegetable beef will be served in the First Presbyterian fellowship hall. Donations will be accepted to cover costs of the meal.

Following is the poem, which is based upon “The Night Before Christmas.” In the spirit of the 1823 original, the author wishes to remain anonymous:

‘Tis two weeks before Christmas, and all through midtown,

the Louisiana Museum Church Walk offers joy with abound

Dorothy will merrily lead us on our trek from place to place,

and use her teacher’s voice if slowpokes don’t pick up the pace.

The Bethel AME choir is sure to raise their historic roof,

offering hymns of praise to the Savior as heavenly proof

First Christian will be decked out in seasonal fare,

with glad tidings in word and songs in the air.

First Baptist continues the holiday music in style,

with voices from singers who make the angels smile

Centenary United Methodist features hand bell delight,

sure to warm the heart on a dark winter’s night

Calvary Episcopal’s stained glass has such allure,

and is always one of the happy highlights of the tour

First Presbyterian has magnificent windows, too,

and Marilyn plays requests for sing-along tunes.

The journey ends with three wise women and their soups,

made by Judy, Ann and Eileen in heaping scoops

Martha Sue and others will greet as you sit for your fill,

and anything you can give will help with the bill

Remember as you wade through all the season’s trappings,

that the best present of all came without wrappings

People near and far were there to witness His birth

And to spread His humble message all around the Earth

So, keep this in mind as the days start to blur

You don’t need gold, frankincense or myrrh

Next spring when the museum opens up again,

stop by and see us, and bring a few friends.

We have intriguing displays certain to delight

Oh, and Merry Christmas to all, and to all a Good Night.