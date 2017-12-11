Help Wanted

NOW HIRING 11-7 LPN or Possible RN Part-Time (16 hours per week). Current MO license required, Long-term Care Environment, Dependable & Friendly, Competitive Wages. Apply in person at: Moore-Pike Nursing Home 300 So. St. Charles – Bowling Green EOE

PCMH is now accepting applications for: full & Part-Time positions including RN – Med/Surg – Full-time (evenings/nights) • Clinic Receptionist – Full-time • Dietary Director, RD – Full-time (Dietary) • Cook – Full-time – (Dietary) • Paramedic – Full-time. PRN positions include REGISTERED NURSES (Emergency Room, Outpatient Surgery & Med/Surg) • Radiology Tech – PRN • Cook – PRN • Admissions Clerk – PRN • LPN – PRN. Apply online or in person at Pike County Memorial Hospital 2305 Georgia • Louisiana, MO 63353 573-754-5531, ext 106 www.pcmh-mo.org EOE