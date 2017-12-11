Maryanna McGuire

Maryanna McGuire, 88, of Elsberry died Monday, Dec. 4, 2017 the Elsberry Health Care Center near Elsberry.

Born May 28, 1929 and raised in Quincy, Ill., she was the daughter of David Christian and Mary Agnes Donovan Tuffli.

Maryanna was a graduate of Quincy College where she earned her bachelors in business. She worked as a research librarian for D’Arcy Advertising. Maryanna was united in marriage on Aug. 26, 1959 in St. Louis to Vincent Maurice McGuire. This union was blessed with four children: Patricia Antoinette, Mary Christine, Vincent Michael and Christian Anthony.

Following the birth of her children, Maryanna loved being a homemaker. Her favorite pastimes were reading and baking cookies and bread. Maryanna took great pride in being a mother and grandmother and was active in their schools as a “School Mom.” She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Elsberry.

Maryanna was preceded in death by her parents, David and Mary Tuffli; one brother, Christian Tuffli; and her beloved husband of nearly 53 years, Vincent McGuire, who died July 12, 2012.

Survivors include her children, Patricia Cohea and husband, Joe, of Elsberry, Mary Estes of Louisiana, Vincent McGuire and wife, Lynnette of Elsberry and Christian McGuire and wife, Tracy of Springfield, Ill.; seven grandchildren, Christopher Joseph “C.J.” Cohea and wife, Trista, Stephen Michael Cohea, Sara Marie Estes, Aaron Michael McGuire and fiance, Angela Vieth, Caitlyn Louise McGuire, Abigail Ann McGuire and Olivia Rose McGuire; and was Grandma The Great to Ahryn Willena Cohea. Maryanna is also survived by one sister, Patricia Newton of Glendale, and one brother, Michael Tuffli of Alexandria, Va.; one niece, three nephews, other relatives and friends.

