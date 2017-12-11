Rev. Keith Barnhart

The Rev. Keith Barnhart, 71, of Bowling Green died Monday, Dec. 4, 2017 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Peters.

Memorial services were held 11 a.m., Saturday at the Family Resource Center in Edgewood. with the Rev. Don Amelung officiating.

Memorial visitation was from 5-8 p.m., Friday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green.

The Rev. Keith was born July 12, 1946 in DeSoto, the son of Russell William and Virginia Pearl Bailey Barnhart. On July 16, 1971 he married Lynne Annette Blackman. She survives.

Other survivors include a son, Matthew Barnhart of St. Louis; one daughter, Emily McCroskey and husband, Matthew of Springfield; grandchild, Eloisa McCroskey; a brother, Robert Barnhart and wife, Carolyn of Branson and other nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The Rev. Keith grew up and graduated from DeSoto High School and graduated from South West Baptist University in Boliver. He then graduated New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.

After completing seminary he moved to Browns Mills, N.J., where he served as a pastor. He served for 16 1/2 years in Bogey Hills in St. Charles, was an interim pastor in Riverview Gardens, First Baptist Elsberry and Riverview Gardens, and spent the last 14 years at Edgewood Baptist Church in rural Bowling Green.

The Rev. Keith volunteered with the Ministerial Alliance and the Hope Center. He enjoyed reading, golf and most of all spending time with his granddaughter Eloisa.

Memorials may be made to the Missouri Baptist Convention or Edgewood Baptist Church.

