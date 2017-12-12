Annual Louisiana Church Walk

Karen Coletti, left, Martha Weston and Dennis Babbitt sing “I Saw Three Ships (Come Sailing In)” at Calvary Episcopal Church on Dec. 10 during the 24th annual Louisiana Area Historical Museum Mid-Town Christmas Church Walk.

The three also performed “Love Came Down at Christmas,” “Infant Holy, Infant Lowly” and “Jesus, Jesus, Rest Your Head.” Babbitt read part of Lewis Carroll’s “Christmas Greetings From a Fairy to a Child.”

Bethel AME, First Christian, First Baptist, Centenary United Methodist and First Presbyterian also presented seasonal holiday programs.

One of the biggest crowds in the event’s history – estimated at more than 130 people – attended all or parts of the tour.

A soup dinner followed the festivities at First Presbyterian.