Elks Make Holidays A Bit Brighter For Over 400 Kids

The Louisiana Elks Lodge held their annual shopping night at Walmart on Monday, Dec. 11.

More than 400 kids from the Pike County area were allowed to purchase $80 of clothing including shoes and coats.

This has become a holiday tradition for the Elks and one that is very much appreciated by families in need.

Above, Emilee Harrelson and Cole Chidster help bag items as they come down the conveyor.

