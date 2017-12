Jolly Ol’ St. Nick…lean your ear this way!

The Jolly Old Elf was on hand to greet children at the annual Parents As Teachers (PAT) Breakfast With Santa at Clopton Elementary Saturday, Dec. 2.

PAT coordinator Julie Phillips was pleased with the turnout as children enjoyed several activities including: a light breakfast, coloring and playdough activities, ornament making and sled rides.

Pictured below are Abby and Olivia Burkemper sitting on Santa’s lap.