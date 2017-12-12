NECAC Begins Second Part Of Utility Assistance Season

NECAC recently launched the second part of the utility assistance season.

The effort kicked off Nov. 1 for qualifying elderly and disabled clients. Starting Friday, families and individuals can apply. New clients may sign up at NECAC County Service Centers or by calling 573-324-0120.

So far, NECAC is down about 300 applications from this point last year, but the colder weather is still ahead.

There are two types of assistance available.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Energy Crisis Intervention Program (ECIP) are funded by the federal government and distributed through the states, which contract with non-profit groups such as NECAC to administer the programs at the local level. LIHEAP assists with paying part of the energy bills of income-qualifying people. Eligible households could receive a minimum of $45 up to a maximum of $450, depending upon income, household size and type of heating source. Payments are made to utility companies.

The Energy Crisis Intervention Program (ECIP) offers assistance of up to $800 to qualifying households of those who have received a utility shut-off notice. The program usually is not activated until long cold snaps take place.

NECAC encourages anyone needing heating assistance to apply because this program is an important supplement for many people and families to ensure they stay warm this winter.

Last year, NECAC was awarded $1,255,987 in direct assistance and $154,192 in Utilicare funding and processed 7,711 energy assistance and 5,700 ECIP applications.

This winter, the agency is getting a slight increase in direct assistance at $1,354,825, but has no Utilicare funding. The winter season runs through March 31.

Income guidelines are as follows:

1 person: $1,357 per month.

2 people: $1,827.

3 people: $2,297

4 people: $2,768.