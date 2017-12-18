Edmond Slavens Britton

Graveside services for Edmond Slavens Britton, 91, of Laddonia, were at 11 a.m., Wednesday at Laddonia Cemetery with full military honors provided by Laddonia American Legion Post 510. The Rev. Joe Jones officiated.

No visitation was held. Arrangements are under the direction of Bienhoff Funeral Homes.

Mr. Britton died Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 at Pin Oaks Nursing Home in Mexico.

He was born Oct. 17, 1926 in Farber, the son of Elton Slavens and Letha Dell Chism Britton. He married Della Fern Evans on March 2, 1955, in Mexico. She preceded him in death Feb. 13, 2009.

Survivors include one son, Terry Lee Britton and wife, Tina of Laddonia; one daughter-in-law, Angie Britton, Mexico; one sister, Judy Carol Britton, Laddonia; five grandchildren, Tiffany Cochrane, Andrew Britton, Logan Britton, all of Laddonia, Christopher Britton of Mexico; and Jessica Dillard of Irmo, S.C.; and nine great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: two sons, Steven Ray and Eddie DeWayne Britton, two sisters, Dorothy Sue Evans and Alice Jo Isrig; one brother, Robert Britton; two infant brothers; and one great-granddaughter, Trinity Cochrane.

Mr. Britton was a lifetime area resident and Christian by faith. He was a graduate of Farber High School. He entered the U.S. Army Sept. 5, 1951, serving in the Korean War. He obtained the rank of

corporal and received two bronze stars and a purple heart. He was honorably discharged June 25, 1953.

He was a member of the Laddonia American Legion Post 510 and formerly a member of Laddonia Oddfellow Lodge #456. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, reading and watching NASCAR and wrestling on TV.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.

