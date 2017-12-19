Bowling Green Aldermen Sign Off On Allowing Alternative Transportation On City Streets

Janice Robinson Resigns Seat Leaving One-Year Term Open

In addition to the regular business before the Bowling Green Board of Aldermen, members also looked at the possibility of temporarily filling the seat of Janice Robinson who resigned last week.

Robinson was reelected to a two-year term in Ward I earlier this year. In a letter to the city on Dec. 7, Robinson noted that she regrettably had to step down immediately due to health reasons.

Robinson’s seat will appear on the April 3, 2018 ballot as a one-year unexpired term. Until that time her seat may remain empty or the mayor can appoint someone from that ward, with the board’s approval, to serve until the April election. The appointee must meet all of the requirements as anyone else seeking office.

Mayor Don Hunter and board members briefly discussed the matter at the end of the meeting on Monday, Dec. 18. No decision was made about how the city will move forward. If the city opts to fill the seat, that person could also run for the one-year unexpired term as well.

In other business, the board gave final approval to broadening the types of transportation allowed on city streets. Utility task vehicles (UTVs) and other types of motorized alternative vehicles (such as golf carts, wheelchairs, scooters) will now be permitted to travel in town.

All-terrain vehicles (ATVs such as three- and four-wheelers) will still be prohibited. An exception is made for ATVs that are equipped with a snow plow and the operator must have a limited permit to conduct work in town.

Individuals looking to operate one of the newly-approved modes of transportation must obtain a permit which is $15. Operators must obey all traffic laws and devices must be operated safely.

The board voted 4-0 in favor of drafting the new ordinance. Kim Luebrecht, Mark Bair, Terry Burris and Craig Burnett voted in favor. Mike Pugh was absent.

City Administrator Barb Allison reported that demolition work at the properites near the square will likely get started after Christmas. She explained that Mike Roberts Engineering plans to begin moving in equipment this week.

Roberts plans to start with the three-story brick building at the corner of Main and Court Streets owned by Gary Rahmeyer (formerly Bowling Green Florist). The project will start with asbestos testing and then the first stages of demolition will be done by hand. This will be done to help preserve the Pike County Courthouse Annex. Demolition of the property is expected to take 60 days depending on weather.

The two-story property known as the former gas company that is owned by William Butler and Conita Butler will be done after the Rahmeyer property.

Board members also approved the purchase of a new sign for the city park. The sign is being purchased from Stewart Signs and was selected by the park board and will cost about $6,100.