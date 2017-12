Honeyshuck Holiday

Connie Fleming, left, and Barb Peasel tell Santa Claus what they want for Christmas during a holiday open house Dec. 16 at Honeyshuck, the Champ Clark home in Bowling Green.

The national historic landmark is open by appointment during December for visitors to enjoy interior decorations.

In addition, new donations have been added to the collection. The exterior features a new porch that was added in the last year.

Visits may be arranged by calling 573-324- 6707 or 573-324-3154.