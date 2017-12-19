Pike County Fair To Hold Truck, Tractor Pull Instead Of Concert To Close Out 2018 Event

While details of the final schedule are still being hammered out, the Pike County Fair Board has made some changes for the 2018 event.

The concert that has traditionally closed out the fair on Saturday night will be replaced this year with a truck and tractor pull. Fair Board President Tim Gamm told The People’s Tribune in an interview on Monday, Dec. 18 that the Lucas Oil Pro-Pulling League will hold a santioned event on Saturday night. He noted the board opted to try something new this year and that the series has a large following.

The league features super-modified tractors as well as pro-modified four-wheel drive trucks and super-modified two-wheel drive trucks in addition to pro-stock tractors, hot rod semi-tractors and more. They have events featured throughout the country.

The fair board also decided to do away with the rodeo for the 2018 event as well. Gamm noted that they are still working on events and more will be finalized at the board’s next meeting on Jan. 13.

He pointed out that much of the schedule will remain the same as years past. Tuesday will feature drag racing. There will be a truck pull on Wednesday and a tractor pull on Thursday. Friday will still feature the much-loved demolition derby. Other features such as the motocross, horse events, etc., will also continue.