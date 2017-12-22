Area Athletes Make College Plans

Noble Inks With Evangel University

Senior shortstop Anah Noble, of the state champion Bowling Green Lady Cats, signed a letter of intent last week to continue her softball career and education at Evangel University in Springfield.

Noble was joined by her father John Noble (seated left) and grandmother Darlene Epperson (seated right) along with Evangel Coach Jessica Nutt, Bowling Green Coach Dean Streed and Evangel Coach Jay Halbrook.

McKee, Feldewerth Sign With ECC

Bowling Green seniors Kaylyn McKee and Mallory Feldewerth, of the state champion Lady Cats, signed letters of intent recently to continue their softball careers and education at East Central College in Union.

The pair were joined by Bowling Green Coach Dean Streed for a photo at the school last week.

Street Commits To East Central

Maya Street, senior pitcher for the Clopton Lady Hawks signed to play softball for East Central College.

While at East Central, Street will be majoring in elementary education.

Maya was joined at the signing by her parents (seated) Lisa and Dan Street along with Clopton Athletic Director and Head Softball Coach Matt Cannon, Mason Street and Assistant Softball Coach Craig Smith.