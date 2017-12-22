Charlotte L. McDowell

Charlotte Louise Bennett McDowell, 84, of Vandalia died Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017 at Macon Healthcare Center in Macon.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Dec. 23 at 11:30 a.m., at the First Presbyterian Church in Vandalia with the Rev. . Rev. Joel Montgomery officiating. Music will be provided by Ruth Nation. Interment will be in Wellsville Cemetery.

Visitiation will be Saturday, Dec. 23, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., at the First Presbyterian Church in Vandalia.

She was born June 14, 1933 in Belvidere, Ill., the daughter of Harold Leroy and Alice Dorthea Beam Bennett. She married William S. McDowell on March 20, 1955 in Vandalia. He survives.

Other survivors include two sons, James W. McDowell and wife, Marie of Macon, and Douglas H. McDowell and wife, Joanna of Columbia; seven grandchildren, Samuel W. P. McDowell, Emma E. Potter, Amanda L. McDowell, Joshua D. McDowell, Kevin A. Beasley, Joshua H. Hockman and Jacob W. Hockman.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She grew up and was a 1951 Belvidere High School graduate. Charlotte then received her bachelor’s degree from Illinois College in Jacksonville in 1955.

She received her master’s degree in teaching from Oklahoma State University in 1960. Charlotte taught English and speech both in high school and college for 30 years, including 20 years at Community R-VI High School.

For many years, she worked in the veterinary office with her husband, Bill. Charlotte was a long time member of the First Presbyterian Church in Vandalia where she had served as both a deacon and an elder.

She had also been a member of P.E.O., Missouri State Teachers Association, Friends of the Library Women’s Group while living in Wellsville. Her hobbies included traveling to England, Ireland, Scotland, Canada, Alaska and in 44 states during their travels. She was also an avid reader.

Memorials are encouraged to the First Presbyterian Church General Fund