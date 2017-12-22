Clopton Tournament Will Kick Off With The New Year

The 22nd Annual Clopton basketball tournament will kick off on Monday, Jan. 1.

The girl’s bracket will get underway first with action in both the new and old gyms. In the new gym, top-seeded Monroe City will square off with (8) Winfield at 3 p.m. and then host team (2) Clopton will face (7) Wright City at 4:30 p.m.

In the old gym, (3) Elsberry will take on (6) Elsberry at 3 p.m. and then (4) Silex will square off with (5) Louisiana at 4:30 p.m.

All local teams are slated to be featured on TribCast online at www.thepeoplestribune.com.

Action from the hardwood continues the next day with opening round action from the boy’s bracket.

In the new gym, top-seeded Monroe City will take on (8) Warrenton Junior Varsity at 5:30 p.m. and then host team (3) Clopton will face off with (6) Wellsville at 7 p.m.

In the old gym it will be (2) Louisiana and (7) Silex at 5:30 p.m. and then (4) Winfield taking on (5) Wright City at 7 p.m.

Semifinal action for the girls will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 3 in both gyms at 5:30 and 7 p.m. The boys will compete in the semifinals on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Finals for the girls will be Friday, Jan. 5. The consolation game will take place at 4:30 p.m., the third place game will be at 6 p.m. and the championship is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Finals for the boys is the next night on Saturday, Jan. 6. Consolation will be at 4 p.m., the third place game will take place at 5:30 p.m. and the championship is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Check out the tournament brackets on page 17 and find more at www.thepeoplestribune.com.