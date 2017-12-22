Louisiana Bicentennial To Host ‘Not Your Momma’s Bingo’

Kick off the new year with a lot of fun and laughs at the “Not Your Momma’s Bingo” event at the American Legion on Monday, Jan. 1 starting at 1 p.m.

The Louisiana Bicentennial Committee is hosting the event to raise money for the week-long celebration that is slated between June 30 and July 4. This is the second bingo event and committee members are hopeful for another big success.

It’s Bingo with a twist since there are no numbers. Instead, participants will mark songs on their card as a portion of the song is played. There will even be a television round with theme songs.

As it is noted on the Bicentennial website, helping others is encouraged along with use of smartphones with apps like Soundhound and Shazam. It’s all about having fun and maybe even a little nostalgia when songs from 80s hair bands are played.

There will be prizes for winners and drinks (including soda and beer) which are included in the ticket price.

Committee chair Michelle Niedner noted the group is thrilled to offer another installment of bingo. She pointed out that everyone had a great time at the first event. She added the group makes about $1,000 at the event.

Lori Lewis, another committee chair, echoed Niedner’s remarks.

“Come kick off 2018 with good music, good company and lost of fun,” Lewis remarked.

The Legion will be offering a cash bar and meal to purchase separately.

Tickets can be obtained through PayPal at Louisiana200.com, at State Farm Insurance or at the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce office. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.

Committee chair Cindy Blaylock pointed out the group is just over halfway to its goal of $50,000 to fund the event that’s being planned for June 30 to July 4.

Blaylock added that volunteers are still needed to help with the event. Those interested can sign up on the Bicentennial website or email info@louisiana200.com.

The committee recently raised over $2,000 with the Holiday Home Tour. The tour included a total of 11 local homes from historic to eclectic. Almost 100 tickets were sold.

“We are so grateful to the homeowners who opened their homes this year,” Niedner said.

Lewis added the event was a huge success.

“We are so thankful for all of our homeowners, volunteers and local businesses and organizations for helping make it a success,” Lewis stated. “Of course we are so thankful also for all who went on the tour and chose to kick off their holiday season with us.”

Blaylock noted that items branded with the 200th anniversary logo are still available and can be viewed at www.louisiana200.com.

She added the Interact Group at LHS will be selling yard flags in 2018 that sport the logo.

“The profit will be shared between their organization and the Bicentennial. We hope to line our main thoroughfares with these flags,” Blaylock remarked.

She added that Eagle Business Products has also designed a shirt that is for sale with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Bicentennial event.

Check out more information about upcoming events on the organization’s website and consider volunteering to help with the event to celebrate Louisiana’s 200th year anniversary.