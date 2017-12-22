Mary F. Simons

Mary Simons, 90, of Eolia died Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 at Tri-County Care Center in Vandalia.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m., at the Eolia chapel of McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory with the Rev. Melvin Davis officiating. Interment will be in Eolia Community Center.

Visiation will be 9-11 a.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.

She was born Oct. 4, 1927 in Troy to Willie Hasting and Clara E. Hall. Mary was raised in Troy along with her six siblings. She met the love of life, Calvin Simons through mutual friends. They were united in marriage on May 4, 1947 in Bowling Green. Together they raised their son, Bruce. Mary and her niece Clara were both baptized at the Eolia Baptist Church on Easter Sunday in the early 60’s.

She enjoyed tending to her flower garden and vegetable garden, canning the bounty from her garden, and listening to all types of music. Her family fondly remembers her wonderful baking skills; they loved her custard pies and fried potatoes with hot dogs.

She had such a kind spirit and you could feel the warmth of her personality when you first met her. Mary will be greatly missed and long remembered by all those who knew and loved her.

Surviving are a son, Bruce Simons and wife Alma of Lincoln, Neb.; grandchildren; a sister, Izetta Dixon of Vandalia; a brother-in-law, Walter Dixon of Vandalia; a sister-in-law, Ines Hasting of Eolia; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband and her five siblings: Kathryn Gilbert, Laura Sparks, William Shelton, Henry Shelton and William Hasting.

Pallbearers will be Eugene Sparks, Calvin Shelton, Jamel Shelton, Gabriel Simons.

Memorials may be made to the Family, c/o McCoy-Blossom Funeral Home & Crematory, 1304 Boone St., Troy, MO 63369.

