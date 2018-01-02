Clopton Tournament Is Underway!

Lady Hawks Down Wright City To Open Tourney

The Lady Hawks hammered Wright City 90-21 in the opening round of their 22nd Annual Clopton Tournament to kick off the new year on Monday, Jan. 1.

Clopton has won their tournament the past four years straight (and nine of the last 10). This year they’re seeded second. Monroe City snagged the top seed this year and defeated (8) Winfield easily in the opening round so it could be a rematch of last year’s championship game.

The Lady Hawks tied a record on Monday that was set by the 2016 Clopton champion team by scoring 90 points in a game. With under 30 seconds remaining and a running clock, freshman Mary Margaret Garrett was put on the free throw line and sank the front end of a 1-1 which stopped the clock with just over a second so she could drain the second shot to tie the record.

The Lady Hawks outplayed Wright City in every category. They outscored the Wildcats 30-6 in the opening quarter and 24-4 in the second for a halftime lead of 54-10.

In the second half more players from the bench were able to contribute as the girls outpaced Wright City 27-9 in the third and 9-2 in the final frame.

Jillian Lockard led the way with 21 points. Kaitlyn Kuntz contributed 19, Calynn Lockard had 15, Taylor Akers netted 13, Allison Hunter had 10, Garrett scored six, Caragan Lockard had four and Maya Street scored two in the win.

The Lady Hawks will face (3) Elsberry in the championship semifinal on Wednesday, Jan. 3 in the new gym at 7 p.m.

Silex Girls Defeat Lady Bulldogs In Opening Round Of Clopton Tourney

It was a tough back-and-forth affair, but (4) Silex was able to hang on to defeat (5) Louisiana in the opening round of the 22nd Annual Clopton Tournament on Monday, Jan. 1 by the final score of 49-44.

The Lady Bulldogs snagged the 12-8 lead after the first quarter with four points from Kyjiah Clark and three points each from Raelee Burse and Caitlyn Gloe. Silex’s Allison Harmon knocked down three buckets in the opening frame.

Louisiana kept the pressure on in the second quarter, edging Silex by a point, 14-13 in the quarter with a pair of three-pointers from Burse and six points from Brianna St. Clair. Harmon stood tall for Silex with nine points in the quarter and four free throws from Mollie Stanek.

Silex went into the locker room at the break down 26-21.

Louisiana started to feel the foul trouble in the second half. Clark had picked up three fouls in the opening quarter. Harmon continued to keep the Lady Owls in the hunt with four buckets in the third and got help from Lexi Plackemeier, Abby Engelmeyer and Stanek to outscore Louisiana 15-10 to go into the fourth up 37-36.

The Lady Bulldogs didn’t go quietly. The game came down to the final minute. Silex won with a 13-8 fourth quarter as Izzy Sgroi drained a three, Stanek scored a bucket and made three of four free throws and Harmon added two more points to her game leading 24 for the night. Harmon was named the Community State Bank TribCast Player of the Game for her efforts.

Scoring for Silex: Stanek, 14; Sgroi, 4; Casie Pruit, 2; Engelmeyer, 2; Plackemeier, 2.

Raelee Burse led the way for the Lady Bulldogs with 16 for the night. Clark had eight, St. Clair scored seven, Gloe had five, Faith Rule and Mechia Campbell each contributed four in the loss.

The Lady Owls advance to the championship semifinal where they will take on top-seeded Monroe City on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 5:30 p.m. in the new gym.

The Lady Bulldogs will square off with (6) Wellsville in the consolation semifinal on Wednesday in the old gym at 7 p.m.

Both games will be featured on TribCast and is available online at www.thepeoplestribune.com along with photo highlights.