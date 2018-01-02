Pike-Lincoln Tech Center To Begin Adult Ag Education Program

The Pike/Lincoln Technical Center is starting adult agricultural education classes on Jan. 8 in the community room located at the campus, 342 Vo Tech Rd, in Eolia.

The Pike-Lincoln Adult Agricultural Education program will provide classes on various current agricultural topics and are designed to be of specific benefit to producers and patrons of Pike and Lincoln counties.

Starting time is 6:30 p.m., for the meal and 7 p.m., for the classes.

*Jan. 8 – Basic Grain Marketing Theory

Presenter – Matt Gerhold, Regional Marketing Manager, POET Grains Macon Plant

*Jan. 10 – The Important Facts & Benefits About Cover Crops

Presenter – Charles Ellis, MU Extension

*Jan. 16 – Estate Planning

Presenter – Connie Haden, Estate Planning Lawyer in Columbia who is the founding attorney of The Law Firm of Haden & Haden. She practices in the areas of estate and business planning, trust and probate administration, elder law and tax-exempt and non-profit organizations. Her passion is to assist clients in developing and implementing the best possible plan to achieve their goals, while encouraging the participation of family members and other family advisors, minimizing taxes, and offering candid and affordable legal advice.

*Jan. 23 – Computer-Farm Record Keeping Systems

Presenter – Mike McCrory, PLTC Adult Agricultural Education Instructor

*Jan. 31 – Gobal Agricultural Outlook

Presenter – Dr. Patrick Westhoof, University of Missouri-Columbia who is the Director of the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute at the University of Missouri (FAPRI-MU) and a Professor in the MU Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics.

February dates will be announced and will include programs on: drones, tax updates, beef cattle production records using EPDs, crop insurance, farm business management analysis.

Anyone with questions should feel free to contact Mike McCrory by cell at 573.754.2202 or gmail mccrorym@pltc.edu.