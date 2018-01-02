Several Projects Making Progress In Bowling Green

Casey’s, Dollar Tree, Pike Medical Clinic Due To Open Soon

Several new businesses are due to open their doors soon in Bowling Green as construction nears completion on three projects.

The new Casey’s facility had been hammering along until the cold snap caused delays for work outside. Bowling Green Building Inspector Mel Orf pointed out that concrete can’t be poured in freezing weather, so it may affect their plans for a gran opening later this month.

Work on the Casey’s convenience store, which is relocating to the new facility at the intersection of Business Highway 61 and 161, had been making strides. The facade is nearly completed, along with most of the features inside. The parking lot ad driveways have to be poured and the canopy is slated to be installed over the six pump units. The underground fuel system and electricity work has been done along with work to the inside of the new location.

Casey’s plans to install a culvert system in the ditch along the highways and entrances will be installed off of Highway 161 at the west end of the property on Business Highway 61 (closer to Pike County Agency for Developmental Disabilities). The store will look much like the location in Hannibal when it is done.

Orf pointed out that the Dollar Tree store in the strip mall area near Walmart is also near completion. They have been granted an occupancy permit. Orf further stated the store is in the final stages of installing merchandise.

Orf said the Dollar Tree may open in February.

An occupancy permit has also been issued to Hannibal Regional Hospital for the Pike Medical Clinic facility near the same location beside Dollar Tree. It may also look to open in February.

The Heritage Place senior living facility that is being built behind the Dos Primos restaurant is also making progress.

Orf said four of the eight concrete slabs necessary for the seven apartment complexes and a community building/office space have been. He added the facility will have seven apartment buildings. He added that many motorists have noticed changes to the land. Utilities have been installed and Orf noted that framing should start in February and the units should be available. The project should be done by August.

A new dialysis clinic has leased space for the first six months near the Pizza Hut. The facility is part of the Dialysis Clinic, Inc.

Orf added he’s received numerous calls on zoning laws and other questions from other communities looking to relocate or build a new facility.

“We have a lot coming in. We’re one of the lucky small communities this is happening to.”

Find more in upcoming editions of The People’s Tribune.