Ticket Line Open To Reserve Seats For Mayor’s Masquerade Ball On Feb. 3

The ticket hotline is officially open to reserve seats for the Mayor’s Masquerade Ball – an opportunity to celebrate and support the Louisiana community on Feb. 3.

In keeping with the Bicentennial motto “the past looking forward,” the event is designed as a benefit in support of both the Louisiana R-II Performing Arts program and the 2018 Bicentennial celebration.

The Bicentennial Celebration Committee is planning the event, and the Louisiana Municipal Corporation is acting as a clearinghouse for the efforts. The event is free, but space is limited so those interested are encouraged to make reservations soon.

Attendees are requested to wear masked formal attire. Appetizers, music and an open bar will be provided. Donations will be requested to benefit the Bicentennial and the R-II performing arts program.

Those interested in reserving seats can call 573-567-6255. Those interested in helping with the event and other Bicentennial events should visit the website at Louisiana200.com.

A “Not Your Momma’s Bingo” event that had been planned at the American Legion to benefit the Bicentennial had to be cancelled due to weather. Discussions are taking place to reschedule the event this spring.

Mayor Bart Niedner noted that he and his wife, Michelle, are hosting the Masquerade Ball in hopes of establishing a philanthropic precedent in local government.

“ Serving as mayor has given us a front row seat to the needs of our community as well as our community’s amazing generosity in addressing those needs. We hope that future administrations might take a pause during each term and bring the Louisiana community together to celebrate our efforts and advance a worthy cause.”

He noted that hosting the ball is an expression of his gratitude to the town before leaving the mayor’s office in April.

“The opportunity to serve as mayor has been tremendously rewarding. I hope that our efforts during this past term will pay dividends for decades to come. With my term ending during our bicentennial year, this celebration seems an appropriate way to begin our next 200 years – with a moment of gratitude for the path we have shared and an opportunity to benefit the future our children will inherit.”