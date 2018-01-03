Clopton Tournament: Ladies Semifinal Round

Join The People’s Tribune Wednesday (1/2) for TribCast Coverage of Ladies Semifinal Round Action from the 2018 Clopton Invitational Tournament. Watch as (4)Silex takes on (1)Monroe City and (2)Clopton faces (3)Elsberry in the Championship Semis from the Dale Miller Gymnasium while (5)Louisiana challenges (8)Winfield for a spot in the Consolation Championship. Coverage of the triple-header begins at 5:15 p.m. with the Cuivre River Electric Cooperative/TribCast Pregame.