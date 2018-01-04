Clopton Tournament: Ladies Championship Night

Join The People’s Tribune Friday (1/5) for TribCast Coverage of Ladies Championship Night from the 2018 Clopton Invitational Basketball Tournament as the (5)Louisiana Bulldogs take on the (6)Wellsville Tigers in the Consolation Game at 4:30, the (4)Silex Owls face the (3)Elsberry Indians for third place at 6:00 and the (2)Clopton Hawks square off with the (1)Monroe City Panthers for the Tournament Championship at 7:30. Coverage of the triple-header begins at 4:15 p.m. with the Cuivre River Electric Cooperative/TribCast Pregame.