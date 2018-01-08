Alberta Cropp

Alberta Lucille Cropp, 67, of Curryville and Bowling Green died Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 at Country View Nursing Facility in Bowling Green.

Cremation rites are under the direction of Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green.

The family of Alberta Cropp will be holding a memorial service scheduled for 1 p.m., Saturday at Curryville Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Janis Montgomery officiating.

Alberta was born on June 28, 1950 at Homer G. Philps Hospital in St. Louis, the daughter of Ernest Teen Cropp Sr. and Lonie Victoria Reed Cropp.

Alberta grew up in Curryville and started school on the first day of integration in Pike County in 1956. In her adult life she lived for 16 years in Jacksonville, Ill., before returning back to Pike County.

She started LNP school at the Pike/Lincoln Technical Center in Eolia. She work in Louisiana for a few years but spent most of her nursing career at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Hannibal. She went back to school in her 40’s, attending Lincoln Land Community College saying it was the best years of her life. She did a lot of volunteer work for the Illinois Foster Parents, the Illinois Food Bank and the Northeast Mo Kiros Outside Prison Ministry. She served on the board of The Agape House in Vandalia.

Her hobbies were reading, something she was very good at, starting at a very young age and was very proud of. She enjoyed music, knitting and loving her church home (Curryville Presbyterian Church) where she was in the choir, womens group, served as a Deacon and superintendent of the Sunday School. She loved her fur babies and had a smile.

Alberta leaves behind daughter, Barbara Nicole Cropp of Curryville; a son, Aubrey Brendan Cropp of Curryville; two brothers, Ernest Jr. “Dusty” Cropp and wife, Diane of Troy, William “Bam” Cropp of Curryville; aunt, Dorthy (Ellison); uncles, Donald (Sandra) and William (Sue). She also leaves behind nieces, nephews, cousins and, lots of friends along the way.

Preceding her in death are her parents; brother, Robert Cropp; two sisters, Barbara Cropp and Shirley Cropp.