Carroll Jennings

Carroll Jennings, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 at Country View Nursing Home in Bowling Green.

Funeral service were at 2 p.m., Friday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green. Burial was in Greenlawn Cemetery in Bowling Green.

Carroll was born Sept. 12, 1936 the son of Lawrence W. and Myrtle E. Myers Jennings. On June 30, 1978 he married Barbara L. Larson. She preceded him in death.

Survivors include four brothers, Charles Jennings and wife, Shirley, Floyd Jennings, Vernon Jennings, Wendell (Lori) Jennings and wife, Lori; two sisters, Martha Smith and husband, Earl, and Margaret Jennings.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brothers, Owen “O.W.”, Bob, Clifton and an infant brother; sisters-in-law, Betty, Hazel, Helen; nephews, Mike and Clay Jennings.

Carroll worked at Valley Steel, Gaw’s Trucking and Magruder Limestone.

Pallbearers were Adam Jennings, Clifford Jennings, Charles Jennings, Steven Sisson, Earl Smith and Michael Jennings.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.

