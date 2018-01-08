Harold C. Fowler

Harold Calvin Fowler, 90, of Vandalia died Monday, Jan. 1, 2018 at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mexico.

Funeral services were Saturday at 10 a.m., at Spencer Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Bob Hoehn officiating. Music was provided by Sharon Hoehn – pianist; Donnie Gibson – organist; Kevin Morris and Deanna Divins – soloists. Interment was in Vandalia Cemetery with full military honors.

Visitation was Friday from 4-6 p.m., with a Masonic Service at 7 p.m., at Waters Funeral Chapel in Vandalia.

He was born May 3, 1927 in rural Vandalia, the son of Oliver Lindsey Sherman and Jessie Francis Winders Fowler. He married Virginia Ann Fike on Feb. 19, 1950 in Perry. She survives at the home.

Other survivors include one son, Gary C. Fowler and wife, Leslie of rural Vandalia; one daughter, Vickie A. Lewis of Huntsville; five grandchildren, Jared R. Lewis and wife, Katie of Lee Summit; Jamie L. Fowler and Heather of Columbia; Lindsy A. Alexander and husband, Mark of Kansas City; Jason A. Lewis and wife, Whitney of Greenwood, Kelsy L. Fowler of Vandalia; seven great-grandchildren, Ben, Vivi, Asa, Nora, Silas, August and Leah. Also surviving is one sister-in-law, Amy Fike of Lowell, Ark.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Gilbert Wayne Fowler and wife, Lois and Donald L. Fowler and wife, Margaret; father- and mother-in-law, Hamilton and Willie Fike; and brother-in-law, Lyndel Fike.

Harold grew up in the rural Vandalia area and graduated from Vandalia High School in 1945. Harold served his country in the United States Army at the end of World War II with two enlistment terms.

After returning home, he began farming the family farm in rural Ralls County. Harold and wife, Virginia, moved to town in 1992, but Harold continued to work on the farm until 2013. He was an active member of the Spencer Creek Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and treasurer. In 2016, he received his 50-year pin from the Missouri Grand Lodge for being a member of the Vandalia Masonic Lodge #491 and he was a lifetime member of Vandalia VFW Post 2173.

Harold served on the Ralls County Extension Council, the FHA Board, the Liberty Community Association, the Ralls County 4-H Fair Board and was a 4-H Junior Leader. He enjoyed farming, woodworking, square dancing, and playing cards. He also enjoyed spending time at the coffee shop. Harold’s family meant so much to him. He was an adoring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Harold loved his church, his pastor, and his extended family and friends.

Harold and Virginia took many vacations with their children, Gary and Vickie. In his later years, he enjoyed collecting toy tractors. Despite losing his vision many years ago, Harold persevered and continued to do what he could on the farm and at home. The Veterans Home in Mexico did a wonderful job taking care of him.

Pallbearers were Jared Lewis, Jason Lewis, Mark McDowell, Bruce Fowler, Jared Hopke, and John Fike. Honorary pallbearers were Lee Gore, Mark Alexander, Gaylord Winders, Alvin Fowler, Glenn Fowler, Jeff Wright, Bryan Evans, Jim Evans, Jerry Gibson; church deacons, Lucas Gibson, Donnie Gibson, Kurt Childs, and Tim Culwell.

Memorials are encouraged to the Missouri Veterans Home in Mexico or to the Vandalia YMCA Project.