Help Wanted

BE PART OF THE MODOT TEAM! Modot is now hiring full-time maintenance workers for the Memphis, Wayland, Edina, Canton, Kirksville, Shelbina, Hannibal and Troy maintenance facilities. Join a team environment to help the Missouri transportation system progress! MoDOT is now hiring quality individuals with a good work ethic and positive attitude. Maintenance workers perform general duties related to maintaining Missouri’s roadways and facilities. Starting salary for these opportunities is $14.25/hour with complete benefit package. Qualified applicants will have a valid operator’s license and a passing grade on the written portion of the CDL exam; or a Class B CDL with tanker endorsement and no air brake restrictions. To be considered for these opportunities apply on-line at www.modot.org by January 16, 2018. Drug Free Work Environment • Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer M/F/D/V

CAREER OPPORTUNITY Green Supply, a nationally recognized wholesale distributor has open positions in the following areas: Warehouse – All Shifts. Benefits Include: Paid time off – Health, dental, vision & life insurance – Employee discounts on product – Paid holidays • Must Pass Pre-Employment Drug Test • Apply in person at Green Supply 3059 Audrain Road 581 – Vandalia No phone calls. Refer questions to jobs@greensupply.com

AUDIT BID Pike County Health Department, Home Health & Hospice and the Home Care & Hospice Foundation of Pike County are seeking a two year financial and compliance audit. The contractor must be currently licensed by and in good standing with the Missouri State Board of Accountancy. For the full proposal contact Rhonda Stumbaugh, 1 Healthcare Place, Bowling Green, MO 63334, rstumbaugh@pikecountyhealth.org, or by phone (573) 324-2111. All bids must be turned in by January 24, 2018.

REQUESTING BIDS Pike County Fair Board is requesting bids for the construction of a covered eating area at the Pike County Fairgrounds. Please contact Steve Gamm at 573-470-8346 or Tim Gamm at 573-470-5560 for bid details. bids are due by Feb. 2, 2018. Pike County Fair Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

HELP WANTED The Louisiana R-II School District is seeking applicants for full-time and substitute bus drivers. Full-time positions include benefits. Qualified applicants should apply in person at the Superintendent’s Office, 3321 Georgia St., Louisiana. Equal Opportunity Employer. Dr. Todd Smith Superintendent of Schools

PCMH is now accepting applications for the following full & Part-Time positions: RN – Med/Surg – Full-time (evenings/nights) • Cook – Full-time – (Dietary) • Paramedic – Full-time. PRN positions include: REGISTERED NURSES (Emergency Room, Outpatient Surgery & Med/Surg) • Radiology Tech – PRN • Cook – PRN • Admissions Clerk – PRN • LPN – PRN. Apply online or in person at Pike County Memorial Hospital 2305 Georgia • Louisiana, MO 63353 573-754-5531, ext 106 www.pcmh-mo.org EOE